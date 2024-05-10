John Cena's former trainer makes bold claim about 16-time WWE World Champion

John Cena began his WWE career at Ohio Valley Wrestling as The Prototype. One of his trainers at OVW recently made a bold claim about the GOAT or the Greatest of All Time.

"Nightmare" Danny Davis is one of the founders of OVW and was the long-time owner of the promotion until he sold it to Al Snow in 2018. Davis was also on hand when Cena came into OVW along with Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin.

In an appearance on the News4Jax Going Ringside podcast, Davis claimed that he knew Cena was destined for greatness five minutes into meeting him.

"Five minutes after I was introduced to John Cena, I knew he had it because a lot of guys who relocate and come to a different city, they need help like finding an apartment or just anything. John had already found an apartment and set himself up. He knew where the local gym was for him to work out. All he had to do was just show up at OVW. I did not have to babysit him, not one bit." [23:05 - 23:09]

OVW's Class of 2002 is considered by many as one of the greatest of all time. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton have won 46 combined World Championships in WWE. Shelton Benjamin never won the big one, but is one of the most underrated stars of his generation.

John Cena is close to retiring

John Cena has been with WWE since 2001 and has been on a part-time schedule since 2018. Cena has a budding career in Hollywood as an actor and is likely to retire in the near future.

The 16-time WWE World Champion opened up about his future in wrestling in an exclusive interview with People Magazine back in January. He knows that the end is near, especially after turning 47 years old.

"I turned 47 this past year and I don't have much time left in the WWE. I think it's just the demand of age. You know, I'm trying to figure out when to close that chapter," Cena said.

Cena's most recent appearance was at the RAW after WrestleMania XL when he teamed up with Awesome Truth to beat the Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

