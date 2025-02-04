John Cena's interview after Royal Rumble loss analyzed by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena competed in his last-ever WWE Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, where he ended up short. However, the 16-time world champion delivered a bold promo in the post-show press conference which saw him receive praise from wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

The Cenation Leader stated in the post-Royal Rumble press conference that he was done doubting himself and would compete in the Elimination Chamber match this year to earn another title opportunity. Cena also assured that he would win his 17th world title at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking about the promo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted what he thinks John Cena's words meant. The former head writer noted that the former world champion could be worrying about himself this time.

"I think that was John Cena saying, ‘I have given, I have given, I have given to this company. Put over Austin Theory who you did absolutely nothing with it. This is a matter of fact my last run. I am gonna worry about myself this time. I am gonna worry about my legacy this time. I am gonna worry about the way I go out this time.’ I really believe that’s what John Cena was saying."

The former WWE writer continued:

"I think Cena is saying that this going to be creative my way. I am going to decide who I wanna put over if I put someone over. I don’t think Cena was working." [From 51:22 onwards]

Cena is expected to stay away from WWE programming for the next few weeks as he is reportedly shooting for a movie. He is currently on his farewell tour and will be hanging up his boots by the end of this year.

