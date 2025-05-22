John Cena's last WWE appearance: Massive prediction made by veteran

A WWE veteran has made an interesting prediction about John Cena's final WWE appearance. As per JBL, Cena will leave the spotlight as a babyface, with the crowd heavily cheering for him.

Cena turned heel earlier this year and attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. He went on to defeat The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time world champion. Cena is still a heel and will seemingly remain a bad guy till the end of his career.

On his latest appearance on Something To Wrestle, former WWE Champion JBL made a prediction about John Cena's last appearance. As per JBL, Cena will receive a babyface reaction during his very last appearance on WWE TV.

"I don’t see it. It’s one of these things where they want him to come back to be Cena so badly that when it’s all said and done, if he just comes out the next night as a baby face, the place will go nuts. They’re gonna thank him. They’re going to thank him for everything. You look at this scenario. If he stays a heel, let’s say his last match is on a Sunday. He comes out on Monday Night RAW the next night, and that’s the last time you’re going to see him. When he comes out, that place is going to go crazy cheering for him because they’re going to be so thankful for what he’s done." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

John Cena doesn't have much time left as a WWE Superstar

Cena is scheduled to retire from pro wrestling in late 2025. He still has a bunch of dates left in his WWE contract and fans are beyond excited to see him wrestle some of the company's biggest names on his way out.

Many fans believe John Cena will remain the Undisputed WWE Champion till the very end of his WWE run. He has already broken Ric Flair's record and is now the only WWE Superstar with 17 world title reigns.

