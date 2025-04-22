John Cena's legendary rival could be his first challenger, says WWE veteran

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena had a lot to say on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer believes The Franchise Player's legendary rival, Randy Orton, could be his next challenger for the title in the coming weeks.

Randy Orton is arguably John Cena's biggest rival in the Stamford-based promotion, as they have had countless encounters during their prime. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Orton struck first as he hit The Franchise Player with an RKO.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on their segment. He assumed the company would've saved a feud with The Viper in the end, but that's not the case. Moreover, he thinks John Cena's first title defense can take place against Randy Orton in St. Louis at Backlash. The Apex Predator is billed from St. Louis, and this year's Backlash takes place in the same city.

"John Cena/Randy Orton will be our thing. It's cool that they're doing this with their shared history. I would've thought they would've gone out the door with this last," Dreamer said. (From 12:14 to 12:25)

He added:

"Obviously, our next feud will be Randy Orton and John Cena. Remember watching WrestleMania Backlash. That's also in St. Louis. Interesting to see what we're going to get and where we're going to get... Where is important, and St. Louis would be a thing," Dreamer said. (14:25 to 14:47)

What happened between John Cena and Randy Orton on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41?

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, John Cena kicked off the show. The new Undisputed WWE Champion was getting cheered, but The Franchise Player shot the positivity down as he continued to speak ill of them. Later, he reminded everyone that he was here for only a year.

A countdown appeared, and revealed that John Cena has 27 more appearances left before he leaves in-ring competition. Moreover, he reiterated that, unlike other legends and veterans, no amount of money would bring him back as a performer in WWE.

In the end, he asked the fans to take out their devices and capture one of the greatest moments on RAW, but Randy Orton appeared and hit an RKO out of nowhere. The Viper closed the segment with the title raised, hinting at a possible title match in the coming weeks.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

