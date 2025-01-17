John Cena's longtime rival gives surprising review for his latest project

John Cena recently took part in a project outside WWE. His longtime rival has given him a surprising review.

The Miz has had a long and storied career in WWE. He has accomplished everything and faced everybody. One of his greatest rivals in the promotion has been John Cena. Over the years, they've feuded several times. They had an intense feud in 2011, then competed at WrestleMania 27 for the WWE Title. A few months later, they engaged in a brutal "I Quit" Match at Over The Limit 2011. They renewed their rivalry again in 2017 when Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

Hence, when the Roku Channel announced a new show with the Cenation leader called "What Drives You with John Cena" on X (fka Twitter), it was a bit surprising to see The Miz go out of his way to praise his nemesis' new project on social media.

"This show is unlike any other. I’m not talking about the cars and driving setting (which is awesome) I’m talking about the interview. This felt like the convos John and I would have at the hotel bar after a two week European Tour. (Without the alcohol of course) Truly Must See," The Miz wrote.

Buff Bagwell believes John Cena will win his 17th World Championship

Last year, John Cena made the shocking announcement that he was retiring from WWE at the end of 2025 after having one last ride. The Cenation leader showed up during RAW's premiere on Netflix where he said he planned to win the Royal Rumble and then win his 17th World Title. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation on whether Cena would accomplish this feat.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Buff Bagwell said he would bet his life that Cena would win his 17th World Title.

"If he [John Cena] is at 16 [World Title reigns], and a 100% Ric Flair is at 16, then 100%, he will be the 17th time World Heavyweight Champion. Yeah, no doubt about it. [sic] I would bet my life as in his contract. Absolutely, I would say I'd bet my life as in this contract," he said. [From 00:31 to 00:56]

It will be interesting to see if Cena will do the impossible and win the World Title one more time.

