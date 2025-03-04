John Cena's major WWE rival on whether they'll lock horns in 2025

John Cena has a lot of explaining to do after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, as no one saw his heel turn coming. Meanwhile, The Leader of The Cenation's former rival, AJ Styles, addressed whether he wants to face The Franchise Player during his retirement tour.

In 2016, John Cena and AJ Styles had some of the best matches of the year and feuded for a while before The Leader of Cenation's full-time run in WWE ended. The two stars have not crossed paths in a while, and both are on entirely different tangents in 2025.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Phenomenal One addressed the possibility of facing The Franchise Player in 2025 during his retirement tour. The former two-time WWE Champion stated he could not make the decision but would love to lock horns with his former rival one more time.

"I don’t know. I don’t make those decisions. I would love to have it, for sure, it'd be fun. Honestly, I think that there's something about, I can't explain it, why him and I gel so well together. I don't know what it is, because we're definitely not the same in any kind of way. It just works. The first time I got in the ring with him it was like, Wow, dude, that was cool. So, yeah, I would love the opportunity to work with Cena again," Styles said. [H/T - CVV]

What did John Cena do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Earlier this year, John Cena called his shot and took a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. The Leader of The Cenation returned to WWE at the event and defeated five other superstars to face Cody Rhodes and headline WrestleMania 41.

After the match, Cody Rhodes came out to congratulate John Cena, and the two were confronted by The Rock and Travis Scott. After rejecting The Final Boss' offer to sell his soul, he shook Cena's hand and hugged the star. Unfortunately, everything went according to The Rock's plan.

John Cena shockingly turned heel on Cody Rhodes and beat him up in more ways than one as he aligned with The Final Boss. It'll be interesting to see what The Franchise Player does next heading into WrestleMania 41 after he sold his soul to The Rock.

