John Cena's new look revealed following controversial WWE heel turn

John Cena's heel turn has been the biggest news of the year so far when he opted to align with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. The former 16-time world champion has now seemingly shared his new wardrobe that expresses his heel character.

Cena was spotted earlier today in Morroco where he's reportedly filming a new movie while on hiatus from WWE and was seen wearing a leather jacket. More importantly, the infamous bald spot that CM Punk made fun of a few weeks ago has now seemingly disappeared.

Cena was once well-known for his jorts and for making WWE fan's wishes come true, but this leather jacket could be a sign of things to come for the star who could now claim that The Rock was the man who fixed his bald spot as a token of his gratitude.

Cody Rhodes was told he could have anything he wanted if he aligned with The Final Boss and it appears that Cena is already cashing in the favors that were once promised to The American Nightmare.

Cena is expected to be on WWE RAW next week in Belgium and his new attire could be previewed as part of the show before he faces Rhodes in the WrestleMania main event next month.

