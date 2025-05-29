John Cena's new WWE tag team partner addresses shocking alliance

John Cena's final WWE run has been filled with surprises, and the hits keep on coming as The Leader of Cenation is set to compete at another premium live event. Meanwhile, his new tag team partner, Logan Paul, addressed the shocking alliance, which was formed at Saturday Night's Main Event.

John Cena and Logan Paul as tag team partners for a match wasn't on anyone's bingo card for 2025. However, the two united against Jey Uso until Cody Rhodes came to save the day. After the match, Cena and Paul's first match as a team was booked for WWE Money in the Bank in California.

In Logan Paul's recent vlog on YouTube, The Maverick addressed the shocking alliance with The Franchise Player in the veteran's final year as a competitor in the company. Initially, the former United States Champion couldn't believe that Cena came out to help him.

"Holy s**t. I can't even. What the f**k did John Cena do? (From 9:48 to 09:55)

After catching his breath, Paul addressed the newfound alliance and expressed his excitement at teaming up with The Leader of Cenation.

"[Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso] Versus me and John Cena? Holy f**king s**t. I'm going to be tag team partners with the GOAT in his retirement year? Bro, that's insane. That's f**king insane," Paul said. (From 10:20 to 10:32)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will appear on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, John Cena decided to ruin wrestling and turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The Leader of Cenation remained true to his words and won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In the following weeks, he further tried to ruin wrestling by getting a win over Randy Orton and R-Truth. After weeks of silence and hiatus, The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Saturday Night's Main Event when Cena tried to assist Logan Paul in his match against Jey Uso.

After the title bout, Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to Paul and Cena with Uso as his tag team partner. The management agreed and booked the match for Money in the Bank. Ahead of the premium live event, Rhodes and Cena will make an appearance on the blue brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Logan Paul's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

