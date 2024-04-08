John Cena's next appearance confirmed after he attacked Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL 

WWE legend John Cena's next appearance has been confirmed after he helped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Cena made a surprise appearance at The Show of Shows tonight. He hit an AA on Roman Reigns and attacked Solo Sikoa as well. Cena then had an epic staredown with none other than The Rock, before receiving a Rock Bottom.

After Cody won the match, John Cena joined other WWE Superstars to celebrate the big moment. Shortly after, WWE announced Cena's next appearance on social media. He will join Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show in a matter of hours at WWE World.

Cena's appearance during the main event made complete sense as he has quite a bit of history with The Bloodline. The former WWE Champion lost to Solo Sikoa at last year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He has also lost to Roman Reigns on two occasions in the past.

Cena couldn't stand back while Sikoa tried to help Reigns defeat Cody once again. His interference was a major factor in Cody winning the title in the end. It remains to be seen if Cena's interference leads to a feud somewhere down the line.

