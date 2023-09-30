John Cena was saved by LA Knight in the main event segment of SmackDown, with the megastar officially becoming his tag team partner at Fastlane. However, post-show, Cena put out an open challenge that was answered by a top heel champion.

In the first of two post-show dark matches, John Cena's open challenge was answered by none other than the NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio. Fresh off the heels of a victory against Dragon Lee on RAW, The Judgment Day member told Cena that an open challenge is normally made by a champion.

As evident in the video below, Dominik was drowned with jeers from the audience throughout his entrance to the ring.

It eventually led to a non-title match between the two, which was won by Cena. In case one wondered why the title wasn't on the line, it's because dark matches are normally designed so that babyfaces can win, and send the crowd home happy.

Naturally, with Cena being a certified draw, and a part of the main event, him beating the hated Dominik Mysterio would be sure to send the crowd home happy.

However, the real dark main event was a dream match between Seth Rollins and Gunther.