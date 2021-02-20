John Cena's prediction for current WWE Superstar's future

John Cena had serious praise for Big E from the very beginning, if the latter's latest WWE 24 special is any indication.

John Cena and Big E are incredibly close in real life, and Cena has always been a huge fan of the SmackDown Superstar. WWE recently uploaded the trailer for its new WWE 24 special, focusing on the evolution of Big E. The clip features interviews with several WWE personalities, including WWE legend John Cena. Cena can be seen praising Big E's potential, and predicting big things for him in the future.

"There's more in him. You know what, he's gonna do more."

John Cena always knew that Big E had it in him to make it big in WWE

John Cena and Big E have been rivals in the square circle in the past. Outside the ring though, the two share a special bond. John Cena and Big E used to train together in the gym, back when the former was a regular WWE act.

Here's Big E revealing advice that he once got from John Cena:

"From John Cena, I learned about the importance of timing and the moment. There are things you can let get away from you, and things might happen out of nowhere, but it's all about owning the moment. When you're out there in front of the crowd, it's about taking that chance or doing something special so you go from just being a guy to being someone important."

It's almost a lock that we will be seeing more of John Cena in the upcoming WWE 24 special. Considering how close Cena and Big E have been in the past, the former WWE Champion will have a lot to talk about his friend, and fans wouldn't want to miss any of that.

Do you think Big E has potential to become a WWE/Universal Champion in the future? Sound off in the comments section.