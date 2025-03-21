John Cena's promo on WWE RAW only worked for one major reason, believes veteran

John Cena made his first appearance since turning heel on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He walked out to a sea of fans chanting "John Cena Su**s." Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Cena's promo.

Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber by assaulting Cody Rhodes and combining forces with The Rock. On RAW, The Cenation Leader's promo felt very personal as he tried to justify his actions. Rhodes interrupted his WrestleMania 41 opponent and cut a scathing promo on him.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former manager talked about why Cena's promo worked. Cornette praised the WWE legend's microphone skills and work ethic.

"We've always said the one thing John Cena could do was talk, that's what got him noticed at OVW to begin with. I mean his look, his work ethic, there were better in-ring workers but every other category he was, you know off the charts from the start." [2:54 - 3:11]

Check out the full episode below.

Cena will be on RAW again next week in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be interesting to see what the legend says when he's under the same roof as Cody Rhodes.

John Cena broke fans' hearts on RAW

Cena's promo on this week's RAW was seemingly a slap in the face of all his supporters. He called out every person in the crowd, categorizing them into people who chanted "Cena Su**s" and "Let's Go, Cena."

The Cenation Leader called his relationship with fans "toxic" and "dysfunctional." The Brussels crowd was seemingly heartbroken following the promo.

A young fan had dressed up like John Cena to see his hero in person. However, little did he know that the 16-time World Champion was there to break his heart. Fans are eager to see more of heel Cena in the weeks leading up to his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

