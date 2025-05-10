John Cena's promo on WWE SmackDown was "fairly watchable," says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena delivered another promo on SmackDown ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash. While The Cenation Leader has failed to make a mark with his recent promos, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell noted that the GOAT was "fairly watchable" this time.

Ad

Cena is slated to defend his title against Randy Orton at WWE's upcoming premium live event. The 17-time world champion was present on SmackDown ahead of the same, where he took a shot at the crowd and Orton's family. However, the Legend Killer again had the last laugh as he took out Cena with an RKO after confusing the latter by sending a body double first.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that he liked John Cena's promo on SmackDown. The former WWE manager added that Cena can be good on the microphone when he wants to.

Ad

Trending

"Tonight, I found Cena fairly watchable because he was really cra*ping all over the fans. He acts like a damn holier than god and to me, I kind of laugh at it because I think it’s good. He’s a good talker when he wants to be. A really really good talker. I think they have the fans confused now, and maybe they can pacify everything in their heads that, ‘Oh he was so close to the title. He needs to get the title, he got it, he won it.’" [From 23:56 onwards]

Ad

John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes. The match against Randy Orton at Backlash will be his first title defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More