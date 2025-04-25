John Cena’s real heel run has not started yet, says veteran; more to come

There’s a lot more to come from John Cena in WWE, a veteran has said. The star discussed Cena’s heel run and why there would be much more to say.
Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Afa Jr. for an interview. The former WWE star has spoken about several things, including John Cena and how he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.
The erstwhile Manu felt that John Cena is yet to find his true heel self. While Cena is a heel now, the star has only started his run as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and in this role, fans will have to wait and see what he has planned for everyone.
Afa Jr. said that he felt Cena would make a great champion as a heel and was scratching the surface of what he could do, which led him to be excited about it.
“I saw that. I think that will be an excellent feud. I think that Cena will make an excellent champion as a heel. I truly believe that we have not seen the best of Cena yet. I feel like he’s just scratching the surface with this heel run, so I’m very excited to see where he's going with that,” the veteran said. (2:00 – 2:17)
Fans will have to wait and see what Cena does next.
Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the above quotes.