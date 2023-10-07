John Cena's renewed passion may lead to more time with WWE; according to veteran journalist (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena's renewed passion for wrestling and his current stint with WWE.

Cena returned to WWE on the September 1 episode of SmackDown. After a quick tour to India for Superstar Spectacle, he was back on the blue brand. Since then, he has been making regular appearances on the show, and has found himself in a feud with The Bloodline members, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter mentioned that Cena was committed to working with WWE for a while. The veteran journalist felt that The Cenation Leader was bitten by the wrestling bug, and wanted to be in the ring for an extended duration during his current run.

"He made a commitment. He made a commitment to WWE that he's gonna be there for a while, and I think he's got the fever again. I think he's gonna stay there for a while." [1:33 - 1:42]

Teddy Long feels John Cena's presence will help LA Knight

During the same conversation, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long mentioned that John Cena making TV appearances was a good thing for the company. He felt the younger talent would have a lot to learn from the 16-time champion.

"If he made a commitment, then he knows his schedule better than any of us. He knows what's really going on. So if he's made a commitment, I think it's a good thing. It's certainly gonna help LA Knight, you know, he's gonna get a big rub there. I think that's a good move." [1:45 - 2:00]

In fact, Long felt that some of Cena's fanfare would also rub off on LA Knight and help him become an even bigger star. The two will team up this Saturday at Fastlane to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team encounter.

