John Cena's WWE replacement suggested

A WWE veteran has named John Cena's replacement for a big feud like Brock Lesnar. As per Tommy Dreamer, Gunther could benefit from feuding with The Beast Incarnate following Cena's retirement.

Cena is all set to retire in a few weeks, with his final WWE outing scheduled for December 2025. Following his last match, Cena will hang up his boots for good, and never step foot in a ring again.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer made an interesting comment about John Cena's retirement. Dreamer believes Gunther could be a good replacement for Cena as Brock Lesnar's opponent after his retirement.

"Brock doesn't need the rub of anybody. If this is a statement for GUNTHER, obviously I look at the future of WWE 2026 ... a main drawing person is no longer going to be with us and that person's name is John Cena, where these big matches we have, what we can be doing will no longer be available. So if this is a match for GUNTHER and Brock, I'm all in on it because if it's somebody who could use that rub to beat the man who beat everybody, that is something that could definitely benefit a GUNTHER." [H/T WrestlingInc]

John Cena's next match in his WWE retirement tour

Cena recently hinted at facing his former WWE rival AJ Styles before his retirement. WWE CCO Triple H was in agreement with the legend and booked the match for the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia.

Vick @Vick_8122 That time Gunther said Brock Lesnar was his personal end boss “That’s the guy that at one point I have to step in the ring to validate myself.” (2023)

As for Gunther, at Royal Rumble 2023, he came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar. The confrontation garnered a massive reaction from the fans in attendance but the WWE Universe still hasn't witnessed an actual showdown between the two men. Only time will tell if Triple H books a lengthy Gunther vs Brock Lesnar feud somewhere down the line, following Cena's retirement.

