John Cena's status after his contract with WWE allegedly expiring

John Cena is one of the biggest stars that has emerged from the WWE. He has done almost everything there is to in the entertainment industry. He has composed a song, made a music video, made movies, and has granted the most number of wishes under the Make A Wish Foundation.

In the WWE, John Cena has very little left to accomplish. He is a sixteen-time World Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a Money In The Bank winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Cena is the topic of one constant debate in the WWE Universe on whether he should break Ric Flair's World Championship record.

John Cena's status with the WWE

Many wrestling fans erupted when a rumor regarding John Cena's contract with WWE expiring made the rounds recently. The source of the claim was credited to Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The wrestling community took to Twitter to speculate about which promotion John Cena would join and which stars of the shows he would face. These fans will be disappointed to learn that Dave Meltzer does not mention anything about Cena's contract expiring in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Also, it can be pointed out here that John Cena has been vocal about not wrestling for a promotion other than WWE. So even if his contract with Vince McMahon's company does expire, it is highly unlikely that he will wrestle on another promotion.

John Cena was last seen in the WWE at WrestleMania 36 when he fought The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match. Cena ended up losing to The Fiend at WrestleMania and seemingly bid farewell to the WWE in a cryptic message.

During his illustrious career in the WWE, John Cena has faced off against the best the company has had to offer. He has had strenuous battles with WWE Superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, JBL, The Rock, and many more.

John Cena has been the measuring stick for any aspiring WWE Superstar, and he has helped build the career of the stars we see today. Many budding WWE Superstars look to make a name for themselves by instating a feud against Cena.