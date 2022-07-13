John Cena's superhero series nominated for a prestigious award

Multi-time world champion John Cena's Peacemaker series recently received an Emmy nomination.

The Cenation Leader has been actively focussing on his Hollywood career over the past few years. On the June 27th edition of RAW, Cena celebrated his 20th WWE anniversary. During an emotional promo, he stated that a future in-ring return is not to be dismissed, despite being uncertain of when he will be free from his acting schedule.

Cena plays the lead in the DC-based series created by James Gunn, which is a spin-off of movie The Suicide Squad. The first season debuted in January this year and filming of the second season has commenced and is scheduled to premiere on air in 2023. Earlier today, the nominations were announced for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and the crew for the series were nominated for 'Outstanding Stunt Coordinator for a Comedy Series or Variety Program.'

John Cena nominated for another award for acting role

The anti-hero first garnered an immense reaction from the audience after making an appearance in The Suicide Squad, which resulted in the creation of the HBO series.

John Cena got his acclaim to fame with WWE-produced movie The Marine, which later featured The Miz in the main role. The Hollywood Critics Association recently shared their list of nominees for 'Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series' featuring the former WWE Champion.

The former WWE Champion also appeared in the ninth installment of the popular Fast and Furious movie series.

Last month on Monday Night RAW, the Cenation Leader came face-to-face with former opponents in backstage segments. Additionally, Theory also confronted his idol thus citing a potential feud between the two amidst rumors and their back and forth on social media.

