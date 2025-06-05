John Cena will be facing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank when he teams up with another star. His new team now officially has a name, just days before the event.

Ad

Now, it seems that before he teams up with John Cena at Money in the Bank, Logan Paul had a few suggestions for the name of their tag team. On his vlog, the video of the two confirming it has been revealed.

The first suggestion did not make sense for them, as Logan Paul talked about being called the "Human Centipede." However, Cena did say something interesting, saying that their team needed a third member. It was unclear whether this was just a joke about the name or a hint at a future member being added to his group.

Ad

Trending

LP: "Wait, so now that we're a tag team. Do we come up with like a tag team name or something?

JC: "Yeah sure, what do you want to be?"

LP: "The Human Centipede?

JC: "Can I be the middle? Because we need a third." (3:54 - 4:07)

Logan Paul then went on to suggest the actual names, and he and John Cena agreed that they should be called The WWE. Cena sounded it out and agreed, saying that he didn't hate the name.

Ad

LP: "I was thinking Heel Team Six. Or, The WWE. And it's us."

JC: "Ladies and Gentlemen, and their opponents - The WWE. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs The WWE. I don't hate that." (4:08 - 4:27)

With the match now set to take place in a matter of days at Money in the Bank, fans will have to wait and see if a third member is introduced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More