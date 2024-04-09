John Cena's two-word message to Stephanie McMahon after her surprise WWE return at WrestleMania XL

John Cena had a two-word message for Stephanie McMahon at the end of WrestleMania XL.

Stephanie made her WWE exit in early 2023 shortly after Vince McMahon returned to WWE. She made the announcement via her official Twitter handle. The Billion Dollar Princess made her surprise on-screen return at WrestleMania XL. However, she also attended the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The main event of WrestleMania Sunday saw Cody Rhodes finishing his story by defeating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cody then celebrated the big win with Brandi Rhodes, John Cena, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and other top WWE babyfaces.

Cena ultimately left the ring and approached Stephanie McMahon, who was sitting in the front row. He welcomed her back to WWE in a heartfelt moment. Check out the footage below:

Stephanie McMahon's return promo at 'Mania

Stephanie cut a heartfelt promo addressing fans at WrestleMania XL Night Two. She heaped big praise on her husband and WWE legend Triple H. Check out her comments below:

“When I was about eight years old, I sat out at the entranceway at Wrestlemania 1 and I have had the honor and the privilege of being at or a part of every single Wrestlemania since. And every WrestleMania is special for its own reason. But I think WrestleMania 40 might be the one that I am the most proud of because this is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque era."

The former WWE Chairwoman further highlighted how The Game understood fans' love for the business.

“Tonight, we have people from 64 countries in all 50 states, all of us coming together from different backgrounds, [and] different beliefs to share this one thing that we love that brings us all together. And nobody understands that better than Triple H.” [H/T: NY Post]

As for John Cena, he helped Rhodes during the main event of WrestleMania XL, which was contested under Bloodline Rules. Cena came out and hit an Attitude Adjustment on Roman Reigns. He didn't spare his former rival Solo Sikoa either. Cena was then attacked by The Rock, who hit a Rock Bottom on the veteran.

Are you glad that Stephanie McMahon is back? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

