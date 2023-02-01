John Cena's upcoming movie schedule puts potential WrestleMania match in jeopardy

Will John Cena be in action at WrestleMania 39?

While many have assumed that a match between John Cena and Austin Theory was a lock for WrestleMania 39, his upcoming movie schedule might throw a monkey wrench into the equation.

According to Katherine Tulich of Variety, director Peter Farrelly's next movie, entitled Ricky Stanicky, will be filming in Melbourne, Australia, through February and March with their stars Zac Efron and John Cena.

The following is a description of the Ricky Stanicky movie, according to Variety:

"Ricky Stanicky is the name of an imaginary character invented by three friends so that they have someone to blame for their misbehavior. When their partners become suspicious, they’re forced to hire a washed-up actor to bring Stanicky to life. The move has dire, but hilarious consequences. Cena will play Stanicky."

With Cena set to star in this movie, if there are still plans for him to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, there will be little time to build this match on WWE programming leading into the match itself in Los Angeles at the beginning of April.

It was recently reported that during Cena's appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, he filmed something backstage with Theory. What that entailed is unknown at this time.

Austin Theory continues to tease a match with John Cena on WWE programming

While John Cena hasn't been on WWE programming beyond advertisements for WWE 2K23 as of late, Theory has dropped plenty of references to the Leader of the Cenation on RAW and SmackDown as of late.

While they could easily be overlooked by a new wrestling fan, old-school WWE viewers have picked up on multiple references to the former 16-time World Champion on the microphone this month.

Will Theory get his match against Cena at WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Cena filming another movie on the road to WrestleMania? Do you think this will prevent him from working a match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

