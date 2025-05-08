John Cena’s WWE Backlash match could end with "some sort of screwjob," feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will have his first title defense of his 17th world championship reign this Saturday. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed how the match could possibly go down.

Cena and Randy are set to renew their rivalry inside the squared circle. The two megastars will face off at Backlash this Saturday in St. Louis with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter explained that there was no way Randy Orton would lose clean in his hometown. He noted that John Cena could use underhanded tactics to claim the victory at Backlash. The veteran felt this would be a great way for the champ to retain the title without damaging Orton's credibility in front of his home fans.

"Well, Cena's going to retain the Undisputed championship, but there's going to be some controversy. It's right in Randy's backyard, and Randy's too good to do a clean loss. He doesn't deserve it. So there's gonna be some sort of screwjob in there," Bill said. [0:30 onwards]

In his latest run as champion, John Cena has turned on the WWE Universe. He declared he was the last real champion and would ruin wrestling for the fans with his historic 17th world title reign.

