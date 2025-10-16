John Cena's WWE replacement named by 53-year-old star

John Cena's replacement in WWE has been named by a 53-year-old star. The Cenation Leader is on his retirement tour, with his last in-ring appearance scheduled for December 13.
With only four dates left before he calls it a day, fans will be eager to see who will step up to fill his massive shoes. WWE's current crop of top talent is already well established, but when it comes to being the face of the company and leading them into the next decade, veteran R-Truth is looking somewhere else.
In an interview with Bleacher Report, R-Truth talked about Cena's retirement and his impact on the wrestling business. He then mentioned how there are many stars in WWE and NXT who can step up to take the mantle of the face of the company.
He specifically named NXT stars Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans, as well as SmackDown talent Carmelo Hayes, as names who could replace Cena at the top.
"Man, there's a lot of guys. NXT is full of talent, man. Trick [Williams] is there, Carmelo [Hayes] is up here now, they got Je'Von [Evans], there's so much talent there, man," he said.
He said that there is time for other wrestlers to develop their characters and come into their own, but fans will see stars that will closely resemble the 17-time World Champion.
But there's gonna be guys, you'll see another almost like Cena, you'll see another almost like everybody else. But I don't like to put no names on anybody, there's a lot of them that you need to keep your eyes on," he added. [H/T: Bleacher Report]
Replacing a decorated and reliable star like John Cena won't be an easy task, but WWE does have an abundance of talent on its main roster as well as its developmental brand.
John Cena's next WWE appearance will be in Boston
Following Crown Jewel, only four dates remain on John Cena's retirement tour. His next WWE appearance will come in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Never-Seen 17 will be present on the November 10 episode of RAW, which will emanate from his hometown. He will head to RAW again a week later, before showing up in San Diego for Survivor Series on November 29.
John Cena's final WWE match will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on December 13.
