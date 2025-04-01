John Cena says "I bury mediocrity" on RAW; his former WWE rival responds on X

A WWE veteran has reacted to John Cena's promo on the latest episode of RAW. The 16-time world champion opened up about the accusations that he has buried talent in the past, and Wade Barrett (aka Stu Bennet) couldn't help but post a funny response to it.

Ad

Cena had a lot to say to his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. At one point during his intense promo, Cena addressed the accusations against him of burying talent. He said that he buried mediocrity, not talent.

Shortly after, Wade Barrett posted a funny reply to John Cena's RAW promo. Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Back in 2010, The Nexus targeted Cena and vowed to take over WWE. Under the leadership of Stu Bennett, the young guns went on a path of destruction, attacking everyone in their way.

Unfortunately for The Nexus, Cena's Team WWE defeated the heel stable at SummerSlam 2010. Months later, Cena defeated Barrett in a Chairs match, effectively ending the months-long rivalry.

Many fans have expressed frustration over WWE's treatment of The Nexus and believe that John Cena buried Barrett and the entire group at that time. Barrett went on to do well as a mid-card act but never won a top title in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback