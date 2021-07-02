John Cena says he is now open to having children, Nikki Bella reacts

John Cena and Nikki Bella were one of the most popular couples in WWE a few years ago. The two started dating in 2012 and at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella after their mixed tag-team match against The Miz and Maryse.

A year later, on April 15, 2018, John Cena and Nikki Bella called off their engagement, just one month before their planned wedding. One of the major reasons cited for this was Cena not wanting to have children.

However, the 16-time world champion in WWE recently told The Sun that he is open to having children now with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

“I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realising there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see,” said John Cena.

What does Nikki Bella feel about John Cena's recent comments?

John Cena's statement about being open to having his own children has now led to fans speculating how Nikki Bella feels. A source told Hollywood Life that the former WWE Divas Champion is happy for John Cena and wishes him all the best.

“No matter what decisions John makes, that is his and Shay’s business. Nikki is happy for him and wishes him all the best, she’s happy living her own life,” the insider told HollywoodLife.

“Nikki knows that people change throughout their journey in life and that they make the best decisions based on where they’re at during that point in time. She would never imagine holding something like him changing his mind about having a baby against him and thinks it’s an amazing blessing that would bring such joy to his life, if that’s what he wants.”

Since breaking up with each other, both John Cena and Nikki Bella have moved on in their lives. John Cena married his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in October 2020. Nikki Bella is engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020.

On the professional wrestling side, John Cena is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon. WWE's current reported plans are for him to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 later this year.

