John Cena says he wouldn't be the person he's today without 8-time WWE Champion

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is one of the few wrestlers to have transcended wrestling and achieved mainstream superstardom. However, he feels that he would not be where he is today without The Rock.

The Rock set the tone for pro wrestling stars to become Hollywood megastars when he left the industry to become a movie star in the early 2000s. John Cena has followed a similar path since he stopped wrestling full-time, becoming one of the biggest stars in the American film industry.

From 2011 to 2013, fans were treated to a generational rivalry when the two Hollywood icons battled each other in order to assert themselves as the greatest superstar of all time.

Their feud will be documented in an upcoming episode of WWE Rivals on A&E. In a tweet hyping up the show, the Leader of Cenation spoke about the rivalry and how it influenced him.

"Relive this epic @WWE rivaly thru those who lived it. I wouldnt be who I am 2day w/o @TheRock. Professionally & personally. He challenged me, demanded my best, forced me to address my flaws w/ the world watching! Respect is a core value for me…this took it to new level!" John Cena tweeted.

John Cena and The Rock wrestled each other in WWE twice

The Brahma Bull and the 16-time world champion squared off in back-to-back WrestleMania main events, headlining the 28 and 29th editions of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Prior to their first match at WrestleMania 28, they teamed up at Survivor Series 2011 to defeat The Miz and R-Truth. In the "Once in a Lifetime" blockbuster clash next year, The Rock shocked the world when he defeated John Cena.

At Royal Rumble 2013, the Rock defeated CM Punk to win the WWE Championship. He went on to defend the title against his WrestleMania 28 opponent, and this time, the latter avenged his initial loss to win the belt.

John Cena will return to the Stamford-based promotion on the March 6 episode of RAW emanating from Boston, Massachusetts. He is expected to have a confrontation with Austin Theory, probably to set up their potential match at WrestleMania 39.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes