John Cena screws Randy Orton out of the title at WWE Backlash 2025 after 'losing' thrice

John Cena faced Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025. He screwed The Viper out of the title.

This match was pretty and was filled with plenty of amazing spots. The chemistry between both men was evident as they delivered a performance of a lifetime. The referees were also involved in the match as they got knocked down a couple of times. This allowed Randy Orton to hit his RKO on Cena and go for the pinfall. However, there was no one to count the pinfall, which prevented Cena from losing his title three times.

Cena even hit the referee with the title, allowing Orton to hit him with an RKO. However, no one was there to count the pinfall. An infuriated Orton attacked Nick Aldis, who had come out to check on the referee, with an RKO. The Viper was about to hit Cena with a punt when R-Truth came out to stop him, but he also ate an RKO from Orton. This distraction allowed Cena to hit The Viper with a low blow before blasting him with the title and retaining his championship.

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the greatest rivals in WWE history. They renewed their rivalry after Orton hit Cena with an RKO on the RAW following WrestleMania 41, setting up a match between both men at Backlash 2025. This bout was promoted as the last-ever match between them.

It will be interesting to see who will be John Cena's next opponent.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More