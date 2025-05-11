John Cena screws Randy Orton out of the title at WWE Backlash 2025 after 'losing' thrice

John Cena faced Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025. He screwed The Viper out of the title.
This match was pretty and was filled with plenty of amazing spots. The chemistry between both men was evident as they delivered a performance of a lifetime. The referees were also involved in the match as they got knocked down a couple of times. This allowed Randy Orton to hit his RKO on Cena and go for the pinfall. However, there was no one to count the pinfall, which prevented Cena from losing his title three times.
Cena even hit the referee with the title, allowing Orton to hit him with an RKO. However, no one was there to count the pinfall. An infuriated Orton attacked Nick Aldis, who had come out to check on the referee, with an RKO. The Viper was about to hit Cena with a punt when R-Truth came out to stop him, but he also ate an RKO from Orton. This distraction allowed Cena to hit The Viper with a low blow before blasting him with the title and retaining his championship.
John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the greatest rivals in WWE history. They renewed their rivalry after Orton hit Cena with an RKO on the RAW following WrestleMania 41, setting up a match between both men at Backlash 2025. This bout was promoted as the last-ever match between them.
It will be interesting to see who will be John Cena's next opponent.