John Cena is currently in the middle of a huge run as he ends his wrestling career once and for all, with very few appearances and matches left in his WWE retirement tour. However, there is one role that was not originally meant for him, and he replaced a major star.

Batista was recently speaking to Comic Book about several things, and was asked about Peacemaker. There, he made a few startling revelations. He said that originally, the Peacemaker role was meant for him and that it was only when he could not do it due to scheduling conflicts that it went to John Cena. It was an issue that could not be figured out.

"I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. He (Gunn) wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn’t do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead. And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out."

However, the star thinks that it was better that it happened. He felt that John Cena was better suited to the role in a way that Batista was not.

"And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there’s no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He’s just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful."

James Gunn and Batista had worked together before and had a good relationship from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Batista is a bit envious, but he is glad that John Cena did the role

Former WWE star Batista went on to speak about how he felt that John Cena was better for the role overall than he was. He said that he knew there were things that Cena brought to the character that he himself would not be able to.

"So, look, and I am, I’m saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it. I just wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn’t have been the same. It wouldn’t have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn’t have been as good."

Peacemaker is currently in the midst of releasing its second season.

