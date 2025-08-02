  • home icon
  John Cena seemingly turns face for the first time since March; explains why he can't be a heel anymore

John Cena seemingly turns face for the first time since March; explains why he can't be a heel anymore

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 00:34 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
When John Cena appeared on the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025, he had a two-word message to Cody Rhodes: "Thank you". In a shocking move, he explained why he won't be a villain any longer.

5 months ago, John Cena had what many considered the most shocking heel turn in wrestling history since WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, when "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan became a villain. It's hard to explain just how ground-breaking that was, but the difference between the two turns lies in how things were handled once the dust had settled. While Hogan's heel turn was considered one of the best business decisions in wrestling history, the same can't be said for Cena.

John Cena even admitted as much, thanking Cody Rhodes for putting him through a table and waking him up to his erroneous ways. He admitted that he chased the idea of someone else's vision (presumably The Rock) to make shocking television, but once the dust settled, and everyone went back to their lives. And the people he turned on left him alone.

He admitted that he tried to be something he wasn't. Cena then denounced the idea of ruining wrestling because he loves wrestling. The reason why he wants to leave with the WWE Championship is simple: He wants people to never forget him.

In an interesting move, Cena then told Cody Rhodes that the only rapper coming to kick his a** was Cena himself.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
