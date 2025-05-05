John Cena sends cryptic message amid WWE absence

John Cena dropped a cryptic message on social media amid his WWE absence. The Undisputed WWE Champion was not on SmackDown last Friday, with Randy Orton hyping up their upcoming match at Backlash.

Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 when he defeated Cody Rhodes to become a record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion. He promised to ruin professional wrestling as the Last Real Champion.

After getting hit with two RKOs by The Viper since becoming champion, The Cenation Leader took a leave of absence this past Friday night. Orton dropped a massive hint that his greatest rival was being controlled by the "puppet master."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, John Cena seemingly responded to Randy Orton's comments. Cena's message was about people having different opinions, and listening to one doesn't mean it has already been accepted. The important thing was that someone was open-minded enough to lend an ear.

"Taking steps to understand the mindset of others isn’t accepting that point of view, it is being open minded enough to listen," Cena tweeted.

While John Cena's Instagram account is full of random images for people to interpret, his X account usually sends out positive messages. His latest post could also be applied to the current climate of society, which has seemingly been divided on almost every possible topic.

John Cena to face Randy Orton at Backlash

After celebrating his Undisputed WWE Championship win on the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of RAW, John Cena was hit with an RKO by his longtime rival Randy Orton. The two met again on the April 25 edition of SmackDown.

Cena accepted Orton's challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, which will be held in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The Last Real Champion sneak-attacked his rival and was about to hit him with the title, but Orton was able to duck and land an RKO out of nowhere.

WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled for May 10 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It will be Cena's first match at the event since 2009, and the duo's first televised one-on-one contest since the February 11, 2017 episode of SmackDown.

