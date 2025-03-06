John Cena sends cryptic message after shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

16-time World Champion John Cena shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. Cena's heel turn was left unexplained by the superstar as he did not utter a single word in the press conference. However, he has since sent a cryptic message.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber, the superstar who is currently on a Farewell Tour turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes. Cena sold his soul to The Rock and left Rhodes in a pool of blood. After this attack on The American Nightmare, Cena uploaded an Instagram post.

The post contained an image of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face from 'The Dark Night,' who is famous for the quote, "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain." Since sharing this post, the WWE Legend has now uploaded another Instagram post. This time, sharing the iconic picture of Heath Ledger's Joker from the same film.

Ad

Trending

Check John Cena's Instagram post below:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

John Cena has been advertised for WWE SmackDown episodes in May and June

WWE has advertised John Cena for upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown in May and June. The promotion's official website is advertising Cena for the May 30th episode of SmackDown in Tennessee. Similarly, he is also advertised for Jnue, 13th episode of the blue brand in Kentucky.

Ad

Lastly, the 16-time World Champion will also play a part in the June 20th episode of SmackDown in Michigan. While these mentioned episodes are still far away, it will be interesting to see how WWE carries Cena's story forward. However, before that, the WWE Universe will seek some answers from The Franchise Player.

It will be interesting to watch what Cena says and does in the build-up towards his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback