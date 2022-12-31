John Cena made his WWE in-ring return on the latest episode of SmackDown, and he cut an emotional promo after the show concluded.

Two weeks ago on the blue brand, the 16-time World Champion announced that he would be making a comeback to team up with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the final episode of SmackDown of the year.

The Cenation Leader said that he's had a match in WWE every year since 2002, and he didn't want his streak to end. On SmackDown this week, he and The Prizefighter defeated The Bloodline to emerge victorious.

Following the match, John Cena addressed the fans in attendance after the show went off the air. He cut a promo, thanking them for supporting him over the last two decades:

"I just want to say thank you so much, for giving me the greatest gift you ever could, and that is allowing me to step into this ring for twenty straight years. I've had one match, at least, every single year since I started in 2002. This year was the first year it wasn't gonna happen, until I found out the last event of the year, is right in my backyard here in Tampa Bay."

He continued:

"I want to thank you as a community for welcoming me with open arms, I wanna thank those I share the ring with, for helping me make magic every night, but most importantly I want to thank all of you... thank you for a wonderful 20-year run, thank you for a wonderful 2022... and let's have one hell of a 2023," said John Cena. (0:51-2:07)

You can check out the clip below:

Roman Reigns suffered his second defeat of the year during the show, but his dominant run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is still in session.

