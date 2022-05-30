John Cena sends out heartfelt message on Memorial Day

Former WWE Champion John Cena sent out a message to all on the occasion of Memorial Day in the US.

Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, is observed on the last Monday of May in America. This day honors all men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving the country. People in the US consider Memorial Day the unofficial beginning of summer.

Cena is known for his respect for the military. He has often gone out of the way to support those in the armed forces. On the occasion of Memorial Day, the 45-year-old took to Twitter to show his respect for the people who died in the war:

"Let us never forget all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to uphold the values at the core of our democracy. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. #MemorialDay"

John Cena comments on his potential return to WWE

The Dr. of Thuganomics spoke about when he might return to Vince's promotion. He's now less than a month away from reaching his 20th WWE anniversary.

Cena recently spoke to Adam Glyn of Adam's Apple, saying he won't miss out on any opportunity to be a part of the cool stuff going on in WWE:

"Oh, soon. I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that's a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I'm aware that that's coming around the corner, and who knows, but it's one of those hard truths to bear. There's a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don't want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don't know when I'll be back. But hopefully, it's soon. I've been gone for too long."

John Cena was last seen in action at Summerslam 2021. He faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief came out on top that day, making Cena's in-ring return end on a sad note.

