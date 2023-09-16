John Cena sends a heartfelt message to The Rock following their reunion on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Rock made his surprise return to WWE and was greeted by John Cena backstage. This was his first appearance since 2019.

The Great One was featured in the opening segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. Later on the show, he crossed paths with his long-term rival, Cena, as the two men hugged out in a wholesome backstage exchange.

Taking to Twitter, Cena sent a heartfelt message to The Rock, welcoming him back to the WWE once again. He also hyped up next week's episode of SmackDown.

"The best nights are the ones when we remember we’re all fans. Welcome home, @TheRock. Thank you, Denver. C U next week #Smackdown @WWE @WWEonFOX," wrote Cena.

On SmackDown, Cena was a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, where he was once again interrupted by Jimmy Uso. Shortly after, Solo Sikoa made his way down to the ring as he proceeded to attack Cena.

The 16-time World Champion found himself in a two-on-one situation against Jimmy and Sikoa before the odds were evened by AJ Styles. Styles and Cena are no strangers to one another, having crossed paths on multiple occasions in the past.

John Cena could team up with AJ Styles for a potential match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Upon John Cena's recent return to WWE television, he was confronted by Jimmy Uso, who is now a singles competitor. Despite previously betraying Roman Reigns, Jimmy wants to make his way back into The Bloodline.

At SummerSlam, the former Tag Team Champion turned heel by betraying his brother Jey Uso. Jimmy's actions led to Jey suffering yet another loss to Roman Reigns before quitting WWE and making the jump to Monday Night RAW.

Over on the blue brand, Jimmy could possibly team up with Solo Sikoa at Fastlane for a tag team match against Cena and AJ Styles. Cena was recently featured in a high-profile tag team match at Superstar Spectacle in India. The Cenation Leader teamed up with Seth Rollins for a victory over Imperium.

