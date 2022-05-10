"Turning skeptics into believers" - John Cena outlines remarkable legacy of 6-time WWE World Champion

John Cena has sent a message to former WWE World Champion Batista after the latter recently celebrated his 20th anniversary since making his debut for the company.

Throughout the years, the two-time WWE Champion has enjoyed a decorated career in the world of professional wrestling, courtesy of his incredible work in Vince McMahon's company.

Taking to Twitter, Batista's former on-screen rival praised The Animal by labeling him as one of the nicest and giving people he has ever met. Cena concluded his message by reminding everyone that he and the powerhouse were "classmates" in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

"20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers," wrote Cena.

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

John Cena @JohnCena 20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!🥃 20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!🥃

Cena and Batista have shared the screen on several occasions. A few years ago, the two men were among the top stars in the company, alongside The Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, among others.

A six-time world champion, The Animal retired from in-ring competition after his match against former Evolution stablemate Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He lost his last ever match at The Showcase of the Immortals, as he put over The Game.

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H also sent a heartfelt message to Batista

Speaking of The Game, he recently sent a message to Batista in recognition of his 20th anniversary. The Animal's former stablemate congratulated him on the major achievement.

The Hall of Famer also hailed Batista for always chasing his dreams, as he wrote the following:

In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Triple H @TripleH In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud

Batista is currently enjoying his time in Hollywood, having retired from in-ring action three years ago.

