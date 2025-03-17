John Cena sends a message ahead of WWE RAW return

John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The Cenation Leader will make his first appearance since his heel turn on the upcoming episode of RAW live from Brussels, Belgium. Before making his first appearance as a heel in over 20 years, The Franchise Player sent a message to his fans via X.

Ad

The pro wrestling community was left shocked when WWE's Superman embraced his dark side after a very long time. Ever since his heel turn at the Chamber, fans have been waiting to see Cena explain his actions. The long wait comes to an end on this week's RAW when John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof in Brussels.

Here is what The Cenation Leader had to say before his first appearance as a heel:

Ad

Trending

"When someone is properly grounded in life, they shouldn't have to look outside themselves for approval," Cena wrote on X.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

This might be a hint about what Cena might say when he returns to RAW this week.

John Cena shares cryptic post on Instagram

John Cena has a unique approach to using Instagram. The 16-time world champion is known for posting images without a caption on the platform. However, he shared a very interesting picture on his Instagram account recently, which left fans curious about its significance.

Ad

Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of the famous DC Comics villain, Joker. Fans had multiple interpretations of the image and voiced their ideas in the comments section.

Ad

The veteran is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He earned the opportunity by winning the men's Elimination Chamber match after making CM Punk pass out to the STF.

It remains to be seen whether Cena will be joined by The Rock again on the road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback