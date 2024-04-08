John Cena sends a message to Cody Rhodes after helping him at WrestleMania XL

John Cena has sent a message to Cody Rhodes after his massive title win over Roman Reigns.

John Cena interfered in the main event of WrestleMania XL and helped Rhodes even the odds. He attacked Solo Sikoa but was taken down by his arch-rival, The Rock.

In the end, Cody Rhodes managed to pick up the big win. Cena and many others celebrated the win with The American Nightmare as the show went off the air. Here's what Cena had to say to Rhodes in a heartfelt tweet soon after:

"Grateful to spend time with the #WWE Universe & be a part of #WrestleMania! Congratulations to @CodyRhodes on a history making achievement! And the best part of it all… the @WWE story NEVER ENDS!!!!"

Cena endorsed Cody Rhodes on an episode of RAW last year. The veteran raised Cody's hands as the crowd in attendance cheered the duo. Many fans believed that Cody would defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but he failed to do so last year.

Cody went through a lot over the past year, including a grueling feud against Brock Lesnar. His story is finally finished as he becomes the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

