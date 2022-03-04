"Unlike any other person" – John Cena sends a message to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Multi-time WWE World Champion John Cena sent a message to Chairman Vince McMahon. Cena took to social media to reflect on McMahon's interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show.

McMahon discussed a host of topics on the show, including his relationship with Brock Lesnar. The WWE Chairman revealed he'll induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Taking to Twitter, Cena said McMahon's interview with McAfee was unlike any other as McMahon himself is unlike any other person on the planet. Cena also praised McAfee as he got to share this historic moment with the WWE Chairman:

"This interview is unlike any other because @VinceMcMahon is unlike any other person on this planet. Congrats to @PatMcAfeeShow for sharing this moment under the ‘learning tree’ only a select few ever get with your listeners."

Check out John Cena's tweet and reaction to Vince McMahon appearing on The Pat McAfee Show:

You can watch Vince McMahon's full interview on The Pat McAfee Show here:

What's John Cena's status for WrestleMania 38?

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle John Cena confirming he probably won't be at Wrestlemania 38.



The dude's got a lot on his plate these days. John Cena confirming he probably won't be at Wrestlemania 38.The dude's got a lot on his plate these days. https://t.co/YE10IiOVyV

WrestleMania 38 is shaping into one of the biggest in history. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is rumored to return at this year's show.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will also be in action alongside Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and more. Naturally, the WWE Universe has questions regarding John Cena's status for WrestleMania 38.

It's unlikely that Cena will return to the ring in April as he's busy with multiple projects outside the sports entertainment industry.

John Cena has been busy with the hit television series Peacemaker. It remains to be seen when the former WWE Champion will compete inside the squared circle next.

