John Cena set for massive non-WWE appearance; announcement made: "A wild guess"

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 14, 2025 07:22 GMT
The Last Real Champion John Cena (Image via WWE's Official Website)

John Cena is arguably one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. His wrestling career is nearing its end, with only four months left on his farewell tour. He is scheduled to face Logan Paul at the Clash in Paris PLE on August 31. Before the show, Cena announced that he would be making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, The Last Real Champion came out to address his SummerSlam loss and the attack he suffered from the returning Brock Lesnar. He was then interrupted by Logan Paul, who challenged him to a match at Clash in Paris.

Ahead of his match in Paris, Cena took to X to announce his massive appearance on The Tonight Show. He made the announcement in a hilarious way, referencing his Peacemaker role in the DC movies along with his famous 'You Can't See Me' catchphrase.

"I’ll give you a wild guess where you can see a floating @DCpeacemaker suit tonight… It’ll be on @FallonTonight with @jimmyfallon!" he wrote.

Fans are excited to see Cena appear on the famous television show. It'll be interesting to see what he says ahead of his big match against Logan Paul.

Logan Paul says John Cena is going through a midlife crisis

Ahead of his big match against John Cena, The Maverick shared some thoughts about him on his podcast. The two men teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank back in June.

While speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan criticized Cena's face turn. He claimed that Cena is going through a midlife crisis by catering to the fans.

"But then the switch up back to trying to be a babyface makes me feel like he’s seeking outside validation and he’s being guided by the audience instead of himself. It feels like to me, we’re watching a midlife crisis happen live. I’m serious. I loved John Cena, we had a tag and I got to work with him a little bit and see what he was really like," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Fans are really excited to see this match in Paris. It'll be great to see who picks up the win at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Edited by Neda Ali
