John Cena shares backstage photo of him preparing to host WWE Payback

John Cena returned to WWE on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown and revealed that he will host Payback this year. The premium live event is set to go live in a few hours, and Cena took to his social media handle to share how he was preparing for the role.

Last week, the company announced that John Cena will appear on the next seven episodes of SmackDown starting on September 14. The WWE Universe was ecstatic to see Super Cena on the blue brand this week and couldn't contain their excitement when they learned that they would see him at Payback as well.

Last night, Jimmy Uso interrupted the Cenation Leader and was at the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment. With John Cena now hosting WWE Payback, there's no saying what may happen. Some fans speculate the birth of a feud between Cody Rhodes and Cena that may culminate in a passing of the torch moment between the two.

With a few hours left for the premium live event, Cena took to his Twitter profile to let the fans in on what he was doing backstage in Pittsburgh. The 16-time World Champion shared an image of him deep in thought while telling the WWE Universe that he was preparing to host his first premium live event.

"Backstage in Pittsburgh, PA deep in preparation for my first time hosting a @WWE PLE… #WWEPayback is LIVE on @peacock TONIGHT!" tweeted Cena.

What premium live event was John Cena on before WWE Payback?

John Cena last appeared at the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event in London in July. Cena was not advertised for the event, and his appearance came as a pleasant surprise to the WWE Universe. At MITB, The Champ teased the possibility of a WrestleMania in London, getting everyone in attendance excited about it.

That night, Cena was confronted by Grayson Waller, who tried to attack him before the veteran gave an Attitude Adjustment to the Aussie Icon. It will be interesting to see who will interrupt the Hollywood star at WWE Payback.

