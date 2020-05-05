John Cena shares cryptic post about released WWE Superstar

John Cena

Luke Gallows of The O.C. was among the Superstars who were recently let go by WWE as part of the mass layoffs amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE legend John Cena has now posted an interesting image on his official Instagram handle, featuring the released Superstar.

Cena's post features the 'Change my mind' meme that originated from a photograph of an American conservative political commentator named Steven Crowder, which was taken in early 2018. In Cena's post, Crowder's face is replaced with that of Gallows, who's seen wearing a jacket, bandana, and sunglasses. The meme reads "I am the gimmick", followed by "Change my mind". Check out the post below:

Fans who follow Cena on Instagram might be aware that he never posts a caption with his pictures, and leaves it for the viewers to interpret. This cryptic meme featuring Gallows didn't have a caption as well, and fans are again left speculating what could be the meaning behind the post.

A change of gimmick for the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion?

It's interesting to note that Gallows filed a trademark for a new moniker, soon after his WWE release. He also posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle a short while ago, hyping up what seems to be his new gimmick.

The picture accompanying the tweet shows Gallows in a completely new avatar, and it's clear that Cena's post was inspired by Gallows' new attire.

It would be interesting to see where Gallows ends up going. He did quite well for himself in WWE, along with Karl Anderson, with the duo winning the WWE RAW Tag Team titles on 2 occasions. They were last seen helping AJ Styles in his Boneyard match against The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36. It should be noted that Gallows has used the gimmick in the past, on Colt Cabana’s Wrestling Road Diaries.