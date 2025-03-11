John Cena shares cryptic post after Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW; he's set to return next week

John Cena shared a cryptic post on Instagram after Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW. The 16-time WWE World Champion is set to return on next week's Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Following Monday will mark Cena's first appearance since turning heel at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He hit Rhodes with a low blow and aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

On Instagram, Cena posted a photo of HAL 9000, a fictional character and the main antagonist in the Space Odyssey series.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

John Cena is chasing his 17th WWE World Championship. At WrestleMania 41, he will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in hopes of breaking Ric Flair's record and winning his first title since 2017.

The 47-year-old superstar became the #1 contender after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match by last eliminating CM Punk. He also tied Triple H's record of winning four Elimination Chamber Matches.

Cena hasn't won a televised singles match in six years. His last televised win was against Triple H at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In recent years, he has lost to Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, and Roman Reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback