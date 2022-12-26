John Cena shares a four-word message; Sasha Banks reacts

Sasha Banks seemed impressed with John Cena's latest inspirational message on Twitter, judging by her reaction to the same.

The Cenation Leader is one of the most respected individuals in the history of pro wrestling. He is a seasoned veteran of the ring and has carved out a guaranteed Hall of Fame career for himself during his lengthy stint in WWE.

Cena is known for posting motivational messages on his Twitter handle. He has also published a book collecting those messages. He recently shared a four-word inspirational message on his Twitter account and got loads of responses, as usual.

One response stood out, though, as it was shared by none other than former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks. She posted a smiley in her tweet, indicating that she wholeheartedly agreed with Cena's message:

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' response to John Cena's tweet?

The Boss is quite a revered public figure and boasts a large fan following on Twitter. Her response to John Cena's tweet received a bunch of positive reactions from her loyal fans.

Banks is no stranger to dropping inspirational quotes and has motivated millions of fans across the globe over the years. Ahead of WrestleMania 32 in 2016, The Boss spoke with Rolling Stone and shared an inspirational message with the WWE Universe.

'That’s surreal for me. I get people who come up to me and are like, “You make me wanna live my dream.” I was them, so I’m like, “Me, out of all people? No way.” Eddie Guerrero did that for me, so to have little girls and guys tell me I inspire them, I didn’t know that came with the job, but it’s so cool." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Banks ended up losing a Women's title match at The Show of Shows that year. Over the past six years, she has done quite well for herself and is a multi-time Women's Champion.

What do you think of Sasha Banks' reaction to John Cena's inspirational quote? Do you think she will ever make a return to WWE?

