John Cena shatters major WWE record after controversial Cody Rhodes assault at Elimination Chamber

John Cena did the unthinkable this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, joining forces with The Rock and turning heel for the first time in more than 20 years. The moment that shocked the WWE Universe shattered records on social media.

Cena participated in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and outlasted CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. He earned a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Following the conclusion of the Chamber match, Rhodes decided to reject the offer by The Rock to be his Corporate Champion. Cena celebrated the decision before kicking The American Nightmare and proceeding to brutalize him.

It was one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, possibly the greatest heel turn ever. That's why it wasn't surprising that the segment garnered a whopping 104 million views across multiple social media platforms in the first 12 hours, as per @EliteClubS0B on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fightful even reported that on Instagram alone, there were already 49.6 million views and counting in less than 24 hours. As of this writing, the full segment of John Cena's heel turn has a total of four million views already.

John Cena is not advertised to appear on WWE RAW

The Rock revealed on the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference that John Cena was in Budapest, Hungary, before arriving in Toronto. Cena then quickly went to Africa to shoot one of his upcoming movies.

Cena won't be appearing on Monday's episode of RAW in Buffalo, New York. He's advertised to appear on three editions of RAW in Europe, starting on March 17 in Brussels, Belgium, March 24 in Glasgow, Scotland, and March 31 in London, England.

With The Cenation Leader set to face Cody Rhodes, it won't be surprising if he makes appearances on SmackDown during the tour. The blue brand will have shows on March 14, March 21, and March 28 in Barcelona, Bolgona, and London, respectively.

