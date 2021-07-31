John Cena shows respect to top female Superstar after SmackDown goes off air

John Cena and Bianca Belair shared a special moment after tonight's edition of SmackDown went off the air.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns is official for SummerSlam 2021 following the events of tonight's WWE SmackDown. This battle is going to be one of the biggest rematches in WWE history.

Cena had some business to take care of, after SmackDown. The former World Champion teamed up with Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a six-man tag team match against Roman Reigns and The Usos after this week's show went off air.

Before the match though, John Cena came face-to-face with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair on the entrance ramp. Belair was leaving the spot after suffering a beatdown at the hands of Sasha Banks.

Cena tipped his cap for The EST Of WWE and the latter nodded at the WWE veteran as well. Cena then approached the ring to a loud ovation. Check out the clip below:

John Cena and the Mysterios reigned supreme when all was said and done

John Cena, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio ended up defeating Roman Reigns and The Usos to send the fans home happy. An Attitude Adjustment from Cena on Jimmy Uso ended things for the villains.

John Cena now needs to focus on Roman Reigns as SummerSlam approaches closer with each passing day. Cena's return was a big moment and the WWE Universe is genuinely excited to see him back in action.

The last time Cena took on Reigns was at No Mercy 2017 and it didn't end well for the 16-time World Champion. If John Cena manages to topple Reigns at SummerSlam, he would break WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record and will become the only superstar in history with 17 World Title reigns.

As for Bianca Belair, it looks like she will take on Sasha Banks in a huge rematch at SummerSlam 2021. Seeing someone of the stature of John Cena showing her respect was an incredible moment for fans in attendance.

Cena putting Belair over in a segment would certainly be a good idea on WWE's part on the road to SummerSlam, like how The Rock did with Becky Lynch back in 2019.

