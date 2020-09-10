The Doctor of Thugonomics, John Cena, is one of the biggest stars produced by the WWE. In the WWE, John Cena is a sixteen-time World Champion. He is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most Championship reigns in the company. Outside of the WWE, Cena is an accomplished movie-star and philanthropist. With the Make-A-Wish Foundation, John Cena has granted over 600 wishes, the maximum number so far.

The last time fans saw John Cena on WWE TV was at WrestleMania 36. Before the PPV, Cena appeared on WWE SmackDown and said that WrestleMania would have to go on without him. While he was making his way to the back, the Franchise Player was confronted by The Fiend.

In the episodes of WWE SmackDown building to WrestleMania, The Fiend challenged John Cena to a Firefly Fun House. On the day of the match, the match took fans and Cena through a journey back in time to re-live his debut on WWE SmackDown.

The match also featured a what-if moment when it hinted at Cena joining the nWo as a heel. At the end of the match, The Fiend pinned John Cena, seemingly exacting revenge for the time Cena beat him at WrestleMania XXX. Before the match ended, John Cena sent out a cryptic message that led fans to believe he was retiring from the WWE.

There has been no official word on John Cena's future in the WWE. But that was the last time fans saw him in action in the WWE. Since then, Cena has made appearances on various talk shows and revealed his look for The Suicide Squad.

John Cena to host Wipeout

Earlier, John Cena posted that he was training for something big. Many fans were sent into a frenzy speculating that he was coming back to WWE.

Training for something big.

🔴🔴🔴 — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 10, 2020

In less than half an hour, John Cena Tweeted again saying that he will host the new season of Wipeout, along with Nicole Byer.

This is going to be wild! The new host of @Wipeout on @tbsnetwork is... pic.twitter.com/4U8BDkXU5F — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 10, 2020

It looks like WWE fans will have to wait for some more time before they get a glimpse of Cena in the ring.