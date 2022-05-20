John Cena spotted at Chelsea FC Premier League game

Former WWE Champion John Cena was spotted in attendance during Chelsea's game against Leicester City earlier today.

Last night, the Blues secured the third spot in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. The match against the Foxes ended in a 1-1 draw with James Maddison and Marcos Alonso scoring for Leicester and Chelsea, respectively. As a result, the Pensioners now stand at 71 points, three points ahead of Cena's favorite football club, Tottenham Hotspur.

During the match, the Dr. of Thuganomics was seen beside Chelsea's soon-to-be owner Todd Boehly. On the verge of buying the club, the American businessman has teamed up with Clearlake Capital, real estate mogul Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, and Guggenhiem Partners CEO Mark Walter in submitting the bid.

B/R Football @brfootball John Cena was in attendance for Chelsea's match against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge John Cena was in attendance for Chelsea's match against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge 👀 https://t.co/yvkjv4lZkI

John Cena discusses why he never turned heel in WWE

In his entire career in Vince McMahon's company, Cena never portrayed a heel character apart from a brief run in the early 2000s. However, the gimmick turned into a babyface later on, and he never shifted to play a negative role ever again.

The Leader of Cenation was recently a guest on In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast. When asked about not turning heel again in WWE after becoming a babyface in 2003, Cena said WWE's audience doesn't like changes:

"WWE and sports entertainment walk that gray line. Everyone knows it’s entertainment, everyone. But everyone wants to believe in what’s going on. They don’t ask, even the most iconic superhero characters, they’re known for their performances but they do get to step away. There is a clear-cut difference. In WWE, the audience doesn’t want that. They don’t." (H/T: Wresting Inc.)

John Cena has been one of the most-loved superstars in WWE, winning 25 championships.

