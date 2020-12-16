John Cena Sr. has a bold prediction about his son and Randy Orton

John Cena Sr. discussed John Cena and Randy Orton’s WWE futures during a recent conversation with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. John Cena’s father revealed that he thinks Orton is more likely to become a 17-time World Champion than his son.

Reflecting on Orton’s WWE run in 2020, John Cena Sr. mentioned that The Viper could realistically win 17 World Championships. He has previously won 14 World Championships, two behind John Cena and Ric Flair’s record of 16 reigns.

“Orton’s a Legend Killer, he’s taken them all down. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Orton that breaks Ric Flair’s record. Somebody’s gotta do it.”

Dan Mirade noted that John Cena is also a contender to become the outright World Championship record holder. His last World Championship victory came in January 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

John Cena Sr. made it clear in his response that he does not see his son winning a 17th World Championship before his career ends.

“No, I put money on that right now.”

John Cena lost a Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Prior to that, his last WWE match in front of fans came in January 2019 in a Fatal 4-Way match on RAW.

John Cena Sr. questions WWE’s booking of Randy Orton

John Cena’s father also gave his opinion on WWE’s booking of the Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship rivalry. The Viper won the title at Hell in a Cell before McIntyre regained it 22 days later on RAW. As a result of the title change, Roman Reigns faced McIntyre instead of Orton at Survivor Series.

Dan Mirade’s conversation with John Cena Sr. was recorded before the pay-per-view took place. John Cena’s father speculated that WWE might have ended Orton’s title reign in order to change the Survivor Series match.

“Orton’s a great performer, probably one of the best heels around, next to my friend, Bray Wyatt. I mean, you take a look at what’s going on. It’s there, they’re not using it. To give Orton the title and let him hold it for three weeks, I guess the question becomes, ‘Why?’ But it must have been best for business because ultimately Reigns is gonna take it [the victory] at Survivor Series.”

As it turned out, Orton did not compete in a match at Survivor Series. Reigns ended up defeating McIntyre in their Champion vs. Champion match following interference from Jey Uso.

