John Cena Sr. hopes Brock Lesnar does not face WWE RAW star in the WrestleMania 38 main event

John Cena Sr. does not want to see Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Lashley has repeatedly stated since returning to WWE in 2018 that he wants to go one-on-one with Lesnar. The two men, who both have MMA backgrounds, never faced each other in WWE or MMA.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father was asked about the possibility of Lashley vs. Lesnar headlining WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Cena Sr. gave his opinion that fans are unlikely to pay money to see that match in the main event.

“Lashley and Lesnar, you know, two MMA guys,” Cena Sr. said. “The question becomes, ‘Who’s gonna go over [win]? Who’s gonna do the job [lose]?’ I’m not sure the crowd would really pay for that."

"I think whatever the [WrestleMania 38 main event] storyline is, it’s gotta be bigger than anything," Cena Sr. added. "The prize has gotta be the biggest prize they’ve ever offered, and put those two men or women in that ring… You do that and I think you’re gonna have a successful WrestleMania. Do something different. Do something the fans never expected.”

Brock Lesnar has previously main-evented WrestleMania against Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 19), Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34), and Drew McIntyre (WrestleMania 36). Bobby Lashley has not yet headlined WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's latest WWE storylines

Drew McIntyre has feuded with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz on the March 1, 2021, episode of RAW to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

With MVP by his side, The All Mighty retained the title against Drew McIntyre in the opening match on the first night of WrestleMania 37. He also won a triple threat match against McIntyre and Braun Strowman last week at WrestleMania Backlash.

Brock Lesnar's last feud occurred against Drew McIntyre in 2020. He lost the WWE Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Since then, Lesnar has not appeared in any WWE events. It is currently unclear if he will return to the company.

