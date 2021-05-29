"Would it really make a difference?" - John Cena Sr. on CM Punk's possible WWE return

John Cena Sr. has questioned how much of an impact CM Punk would have if he returned to WWE.

Punk, who walked out on WWE in 2014, has repeatedly said he is open to offers from wrestling companies. However, the 42-year-old is not actively looking to return to in-ring competition.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father compared CM Punk to Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe. He said WWE should focus on using the likes of Bryan and Joe “sparingly but meaningfully” instead of rehiring Punk.

“He’s been out for so long,” John Cena Sr. said. “Would it really make a difference if he came back? With all the new talent that’s coming up, with all the new future yearly stars, regular stars coming up, how much of a difference would he make?

"I think the solution to the problem is, here’s a guy that you take, like a Daniel Bryan or a Samoa Joe, and you use them sparingly but meaningfully. I think that’s the best way to get your bang for your buck.”

Daniel Bryan was recently banished from WWE SmackDown after losing a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is set to become a free agent in July after receiving his release from WWE in April.

John Cena Sr. is unsure if CM Punk even wants to return

CM Punk left WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble

CM Punk featured as an analyst on FS1 show WWE Backstage in 2019 and 2020 but he did not make any appearances on WWE television.

John Cena Sr. believes the former WWE Champion would already have returned to wrestling if he really wanted to.

“Again, I sit back and ask myself the same question,” John Cena Sr. added. “Is he really interested in getting back in this business? Because if he was, he’d be back in now.”

7 years ago today, Cm Punk made his last WWE appearance. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZNd8ickdle — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) January 26, 2021

John Cena’s father added that CM Punk might be better suited to a backstage role in WWE if he ever returns to the company.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda Wrestling section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!